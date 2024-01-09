(WJW) – This is the way.

Grogu and the Mandalorian are taking their next adventure to the movies.

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” goes into production in 2024. That word is from the Star Wars universe, who announced the movie Tuesday.

The movie will be directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

Favreau created “The Mandalorian” series for Disney+.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

The show follows a bounty hunter who protects an alien named Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

It is in development on its fourth season.

No word where the movie will fit into the timeline.

Pedro Pascal stars as The Mandalorian in the series. There is no word on whether he’s signed on for the movie.

The movie doesn’t have a release date yet.