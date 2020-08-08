Baby passes away after being attacked by family dog in Akron, police say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police report that a seven-month-old baby has passed away after being attacked by a family dog.

According to the department, officers responded to a home on South Hawkins Street Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, they learned that a woman and her grandson were attacked by a dog, described as a pit bull.

The baby died at the hospital from his injuries. The grandmother was also hurt and received treatment on scene.

The dog is now in the custody of Summit County animal control.

