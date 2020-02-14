Baby orangutan on the way at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A special announcement Friday from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

They're expecting a baby orangutan!

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has four orangutans currently, one male and three females.

They posted video of an ultrasound on their social media pages Thursday.

The zoo regularly performs pregnancy tests on their female orangutans.

That's how they found out a little one is on the way.

The ultrasound gave them fetal measurements so they can determine the birth window.

This will be Kera's second offspring with Tiram.

They are Merah's parents, who was born in October 2014.

The gestation period for a Bornean orangutan is 259 days.

The zoo did not reveal when they're expecting their newest resident.