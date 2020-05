TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a new baby at the Toledo Zoo.

The zoo announced Thursday they welcomed a new male orangutan baby into the world. Fajar, whose name means ‘dawn’ or ‘start of a new day’ was born Oct. 12, 2019, to first-time parents, Leela and Bajik.

Mom and baby remain in an off-exhibit area with dad nearby as they continue to bond. A public debut date has not yet been set.