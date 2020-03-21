1  of  2
Baby orangutan at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo does not survive after birth

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced heartbreaking news Saturday.

The zoo said Kera Wak, the orangutan, gave birth to a baby this week but, sadly, the baby did not survive.

Kera, who is mom to Merah, 5, was being closely monitored for the past several months.

The zoo said this announcement is being made with “heavy hearts.”

“Unfortunately, the baby did not show any signs of life immediately following birth,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

Kera continues to be monitored and is doing okay.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it continues to do all it can every single day for the animals, and thanks everyone for their support.

