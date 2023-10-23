[Editor’s Note: In the video above, former Browns Running Back Greg Pruitt offers advice to Wide Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.]

(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have plenty to celebrate, not only a win over the Indianapolis Colts (39-38) but also, the birth of a team member’s niece – right there in the stadium on Sunday!

According to FOX 8‘s sister-station, FOX 59, officials confirmed a baby was born inside Lucas Oil Stadium during the game on Sunday. FOX59 and CBS4 later learned that the baby and mother are related to Browns’ wide receiver David Bell.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 21: Wide receiver David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bell’s mother, Kareem Butler, said the baby was due in just a few days, and the baby’s mother, Bell’s cousin, went into labor as she was crossing the street to the stadium.

“So, when they got here, they went to the first aid. By the time they got her back there, the baby was crowning and they delivered her here at the stadium,” said Bell.

The baby was born about :20 minutes into the game, and David Bell was able to see pictures of his new niece at half time.

“It’s a blessing. Her whole idea was to try to have the baby before the game, but you know it’s all in God’s time. So, now I have a new niece. So, hopefully I get to see her when I come back to the city.”

Butler is from Indianapolis and now has one more reason to visit!