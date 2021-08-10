Baby formula sold online recalled for not meeting FDA standards

(WKBN) – Some infant formula is being recalled for not meeting FDA standards.

Able Group announced Monday it’s recalling certain products. The recall is being coordinated with the FDA.

The FDA says the formula doesn’t contain enough iron, along with failing to meet other FDA requirements. If babies do not get enough iron, it could lead to iron deficiency anemia, which can affect their development.

The affected formula was purchased through the LittleBundle website. It was imported from Europe and mailed to customers. It was not sold at any retail store.

The company began shipping the products May 20, 2021 and says approximately 76,000 units were distributed.

The following products are affected by the recall:

ProductAgeIron mg per 100 Calories
HiPP Anti-Reflux Milk FormulaFrom birth1.06
HiPP Comfort Milk FormulaFrom birth0.91
HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.76
HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula6+ months1.47
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.76
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula6+ months1.01
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula6+ months1.43
HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.90
HiPP German Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula6+ months1.47
Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.81
Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.81
Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula6+ months1.18
Holle Goat Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.99
Holle Goat Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula6+ months1.47
Holle Goat Stage 3 Organic Toddler Formula10+
months		1.52
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.88
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula6+ months1.43
HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula0-6
months		0.76
HiPP UK Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula6+ months1.47
Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk FormulaFrom birth1.10
Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow on Milk Formula6+ months1.06

If you have these products at home, you should throw them out. If you have questions, you can email recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

