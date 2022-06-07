COLUMBUS (WJW) — Families using Ohio’s Women, Infant and Children’s (WIC) benefits now have more options for baby formula.

After the Ohio Department of Health recently applied for federal assistance to help low-income families during the baby formula shortage, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that was approved. The relief came in the form of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers.

“While it is good news that the formula factory that caused the shortage is operating again, it will take weeks for formula to restock, in the meantime we will continue our work to ease the burden on families,” DeWine said in statement. “There are few things scarier than the thought of not being able to provide food for your children. I feel for the many families impacted by the formula shortage. I am pleased that the USDA has granted our additional waiver requests to allow 8 more WIC-approved products for families enrolled in the program.”

The following formula is now qualified for WIC:

Enfamil Infant Powder 29.4oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder 28.3oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Infant Powder Box 31.4 oz

Enfamil Gentlease Powder 27.7oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder 27.4 oz

Enfamil NeuroPro Gentlease Powder Box 30.4 oz

Enfamil AR Powder Box 30.4 oz

Enfamil Prosobee Powder 20.9oz

DeWine said ODH is working to make it even easier for WIC participant to get formula, including working to offer alternate, non-contracted brands.