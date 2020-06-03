Baby ducks rescued from storm drain, reunited with mother

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A mallard duck and her baby ducklings were reunited in Brimfield Township earlier today, after the little ones were rescued from a hard-to-reach place.

Around 8:30 a.m., an employee at the new Brimfield Meijer store reached out to the area fire department, explaining that some baby ducks were reportedly found trapped in the nearby Taco Bell’s storm drain.

Multiple responders arrived on the scene, but were at first unable to reach the ducks, said Brimfield Township park director Cassie Weyer.

Meijer then provided an extension tool that allowed rescuers to reach the small, feathery creatures.

The ducks, 11 in all, appeared in fine health, were placed in a paper bag and eventually returned to their presumably worried mama.

Watch the ducks’ reunion in the video below: