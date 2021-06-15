Baby dies of dehydration, starvation in car seat after mother dies from drug overdose

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP/WJW) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of Tiffany Spears, 32, and Nicholas Crowder, were found in their home in February of this year.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy, who was found strapped in a car seat, died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. The mother was dead for several days before she was discovered by a probation officer, the Tennessean reports.

The Tennessean reports that it appeared the little girl attempted to take care of the baby for several days and that eggshells and dried eggs were found around the child.

