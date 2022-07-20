TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WJW) — Police are investigating following the death of a baby who was left in a hot vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

A mother reportedly went to work at a hospice care facility in Florida, not realizing she left her 11-month-old son in her vehicle, the Tallahassee Police Department told WCTV. Returning to the vehicle after her shift, she reportedly found her son unconscious.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” TPD said on its Facebook Tuesday.

The child was reportedly declared dead at the scene, WCTV reported.

No arrests have been made in this case and an autopsy is reportedly underway.