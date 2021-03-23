Baby dies after being attacked by family dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJW) — A one-year-old girl in Illinois has died after being attacked by a dog, according to a family friend who started a GoFundMe to help the family.

According to the GoFundMe post, A’myrikal Hull was attacked by the family pet last week. WCIS reported the baby was bitten on the head when the family said she got too close to the dog’s food.

The family friend, Cory Painter, told the TV station the dog, who was the family’s pet for four years, had never been violent in the past. The dog was reportedly taken to an area animal control agency.

Painter, in the GoFundMe post, said A’myrikal was “a precious 1year old full of life and just celebrated her first birthday and was all smiles!”

Painter stated the account was started to help raise money for funeral expenses for the baby.