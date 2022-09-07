(WJW) – An opportunity is coming for parents and caregivers to snag some giveaways and great deals on baby items.

In celebration of National Baby Safety Month in September, Walmart is hosting “Baby Days.”

The events will take place in the parking lots of several Northeast Ohio Walmart stores.

“Baby Days” will include giveaways, goodie bags, vendors and appearances from some fan-favorite Cocomelon characters.

Walmart says they will also highlight some deals and reduced pricing on more than a thousand baby items online.

Local store events include:

Medina: 4141 Pearl Road — Friday, Sept. 9, 2:30-5 p.m.

Wooster: 3883 Burbank Road — Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ashland: 1996 E. Main St. — Saturday, Sept. 10, 2:30-5 p.m.

Akron: 2887 S. Arlington Road — Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Canton: 3200 Atlantic Blvd. NE — Sunday, Sept. 11, 2:30-5 p.m.