Baby born without most of his brain who beat the odds dies at age 5

(WJW) – Jaxon Buell has died at age 5.

That’s according to Today, who exchanged emails with his parents.

Jaxon was born with microhydranencephaly, which left him with 80 percent of his brain missing.

Doctors believed his brain stopped forming a few weeks after he was conceived.

Most babies born with this condition die within hours, which inspired the campaign “Jaxon Strong,” for what people said was the child’s determination to live.

Jaxon’s parents told Today that the child died on April 1 in North Carolina.

“He passed away in my arms and surrounded by his parents and family who were loving on him and providing comfort and endless hours of snuggles throughout his final days,” Brandon Buell, 35, his father, told TODAY in an email.

“Ultimately, Jaxon passed away from his body and organs shutting down…(it) was something we always knew from the beginning would likely happen. We just didn’t know when.”