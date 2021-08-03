Baby bear being treated for burns escapes California wildlife center

(WARNING: Images may be disturbing to some audiences.)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (WJW)– Wildlife officials are searching for a 6-month-old black bear cub that was recovering from burns suffered in the California wildfires.

The bear, now named Tamarack, arrived at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center on July 26 after a homeowner found him in their yard. The cub was 21 pounds and had burns on all four paws.

The wildlife center said he was eating well and gaining weight while staff was hoping to perform skin grafts.

Then on Tuesday, Tamarack escaped his enclosure by tunneling under an electric fence.

“He is not in immediate danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible. We are asking anyone in the South Shore Lake Tahoe Area—in particular the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley and Sierra Tract— to be on the lookout. It is important that non-residents stay out of the area as he is scared of humans and contact will only make him hide or run,” Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center said.

He is likely hiding or in a tree. A tip line, at 530-577-2273, was set up in an effort to locate him.