CHICAGO (WGN) — A man armed with an ax was shot and killed by a security guard in Chicago Sunday.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, the incident took place at a marijuana dispensary at around 10 a.m. in the city’s Greektown neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man got into an argument with the guard, 37, outside of the business. The man began to swing the ax and hit the guard in the leg.

Police said the two men struggled and the guard fired shots, hitting the man with ax.

Fire officials said the man was 20 years old. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The security guard was also taken to the hospital in and is in good condition, according to police.