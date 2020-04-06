Awesome video: Husband surprises wife of 63 years on her birthday after being quarantined at nursing home

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (WJW) — A Minnesota woman got what may have been the best surprise of her life on her 84th birthday.

KARE11 reports Beverley Lindell’s husband of 63 years, Jerry, was rehabbing at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center when it was locked down due to COVID-19 precautions.

He was finally allowed to leave on March 26, the day of his wife’s birthday.

Video shared on Meeker Manor’s Facebook page shows him walking in the door with flowers. Beverley broke down into tears as the two hugged.

Watch the emotional video below.

For more, click here.