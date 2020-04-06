1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Newborn in Ohio tests positive for coronavirus; active duty military cases top 1,000 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at Noon

Awesome video: Husband surprises wife of 63 years on her birthday after being quarantined at nursing home

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (WJW) — A Minnesota woman got what may have been the best surprise of her life on her 84th birthday.

KARE11 reports Beverley Lindell’s husband of 63 years, Jerry, was rehabbing at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center when it was locked down due to COVID-19 precautions.

He was finally allowed to leave on March 26, the day of his wife’s birthday.

Video shared on Meeker Manor’s Facebook page shows him walking in the door with flowers. Beverley broke down into tears as the two hugged.

Watch the emotional video below.

For more, click here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral