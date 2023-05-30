JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A historic home in Stark County, whose previous owners have been recognized for their preservation efforts, is for sale.

The landmark home built in 1884 previously sat on a 1,000-acre wheat farm at the corner of Fulton Drive and Wales Avenue. The home was later relocated in 1988 to its current location at 7753 Fulton Drive, according to the listing agent, Charlyn Bridges.

According to the listing, no expenses were spared during the home’s construction nearly 140 years ago.

Above the front door is a carved sandstone marker with the name of the original owners. The listing describes this as very forward-thinking at the time to have both the husband’s and wife’s names above the doorway.

When the home was relocated, the listing says the owners meticulously removed coats of white paint on the exterior of the home to reveal the original surface of the bricks which were made and fired on location when the home was built.

The home’s listing also says the front foyer is made of rare and “irreplaceable” wood including Black Walnut harvested from trees on the home’s original property and Chestnut.

What was once a bedroom is now a bathroom and laundry room.

And while the original home would not have had an indoor kitchen, one has been added, according to the listing.

Previous owners, Steve, and Christine Kelleher, were presented the Canton Preservation Society Award for Preservation, according to the listing.

More pictures of the historic home can be seen below:

According to the Stark County auditor, the home sold in 2022 for $290,000.

The home is currently listed for $399,900. According to the listing agent, the seller has invested more than $110,000 in recent upgrades including a new roof, new furnace, new wood floors in the kitchen and dining room, and a 2-car garage.

To view the complete listing, click here.