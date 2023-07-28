*Joseph Maloof of Avon, seen in the above photo wearing a tan shirt, did something astonishing on the golf course*

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Avon golfer Joseph Maloof, 15, defied the odds, by a lot.

Maloof hit three holes in one in 24 tee shots earlier this week.

“It was stunning, I was in shock and in disbelief,” Maloof told FOX 8 News.

Hitting two holes in one in the same round is 67 million to one according to the National Hole-In-One Registry.

That means the odds of what Maloof accomplished is so extremely rare it would take a mathematician to calculate.

“When he came home and told me he had three holes in one I didn’t believe him at first because I thought he was joking,” said Joseph’s mom, Laurie Maloof. “We’re just so happy for him.”

Maloof is a sophomore on the St. Ignatius High School golf team and was playing in the Thomas F. Koch ’88 Alumni Golf Outing benefitting the school’s scholarship fund.

Maloof was stationed at the 120-yard par-3 16th hole at Lakewood Country Club in Westlake, which meant when each of the 24 golf groups in the outing arrived at the hole they could use his tee shot if they made a $20 donation to charity.

Out of Maloof’s 24 tee shots, he astonishingly made three holes in one.

Maloof said after his third hole-in-one that his friends and teammates were completely “overjoyed, screaming, hugging me,” he said.

The odds of a hole-in-one increase based on how experienced and how talented golfers are, but this was Maloof’s first hole-in-one ever, and he isn’t even old enough to get his driver’s license yet.