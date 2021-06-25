Avon police looking for missing endangered teen

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The Avon Police Department is looking for a missing teen they consider to be endangered.

Mary Rocchina Shu Lepore, 17, was last seen at her residence in Avon by her mother on Thursday at 7 p.m., according to a release from police. She was driving a gray 2011 Chevy Impala and her phone was left at her house.

Mary Rocchina Shu Lepore

2011 gray Chevy Impala she was last seen driving

She is 5’1″ weighing 108 with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is reason for concern for Mary’s well being and they ask that the public contact them at 440-934-1234 with any information on her whereabouts.