Avon police: Man drives through resident’s garage, crashes into another home

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after police say he drove through an Avon resident’s garage and crashed into a neighboring home Tuesday morning.

Avon police received several 911 calls around 11:30 a.m. about a truck driving into a building in the 3100 block of Fairview Drive.

According to the police report, the driver was heading northbound on Fairview when he went off the road, hit a light post in a resident’s yard and drove through a closed garage door.

The report said the driver then came out through the other side of the garage and hit the south wall of a neighboring home.

Officers and firefighters helped the 60-year-old driver out of the truck and he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for treatment. There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

No one was home at either house during the crash.

There’s extensive damage to the first home, but the amount of damage to the second is undetermined.

The crash is under investigation, but officials suspect that drugs or alcohol were involved.