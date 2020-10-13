Avon police cite several drivers seen not stopping for school buses

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Avon police officers are reminding drivers to keep kids safe and stop for school buses when stop signs are out.

Today on its Facebook page, the department said that they are having a “big problem” on the three-lane Nagel Road, not far from Detroit Road, with drivers errantly driving by stopped school buses. The department said they have ticketed multiple people for this infraction, and that it’s obvious some may be confused about the law.

In Ohio, drivers on the other side of the road can only pass by the bus if a road has four lanes, as depicted in the graphic below, otherwise, all traffic must stop.

No children have been reported injured while crossing the street in front of a bus this year in Avon.

It’s best practices for any driver to slow down and watch for children anytime a bus is stopped, even if the stop sign is not out, or drivers are on a four-lane road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

