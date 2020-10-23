Avon nursing home employee charged with stealing from resident

AVON, Ohio (WJW)– An employee at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon is accused of stealing from one of the residents.

Tanisha Mincy, 48, of Lorain, faces charges of theft, forgery and identity fraud.

The facility told police Mincy stole and forged several checks belonging to a resident, according to the Avon police report. The report does not say how much money was written on the checks. The victim is a 90-year-old woman.

Mincy was arrested at her apartment on Tuesday. Her bond was set at $5,000 and she’s scheduled to appear in Avon Lake Municipal Court on Oct. 29.

