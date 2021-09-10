Avon Lake woman pleads in crash that severely injured bicyclist

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)– The woman accused of hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Allison Spoerl, 23, ran into avid cyclist and triathlete Patty Banks on Lake and Moore roads in Avon Lake on May 15, 2019, police said. Banks was seriously injured in the hit-and-run, which prompted an outpouring of support from the cycling community.

Two days after the crash, investigators found Spoerl’s car with a cracked windshield and front-end damage at a body shop in Avon.

Spoerl will be sentenced on Nov. 1.