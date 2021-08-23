Avon Lake schools closed for excessive heat

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Summer vacation is sticking around a little longer for some students in Avon Lake schools.

All the elementary schools in the district and Learwood Middle School are closed Tuesday and Wednesday for excessive heat.

In a Facebook post, the district says that because forecasted temperatures are close to 90°, with predicted heat indexes in the mid- to upper-90s, all ALCS elementary buildings and Learwood Middle School will be closed on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Troy Intermediate School and Avon Lake High School will be open as scheduled.

The district says it’s necessary to close the schools not only because of high temperatures but also difficulties with carrying out COVID-19 protcols in those buildings when it’s that hot.

Here are some schedule changes for the first week of school:

Tuesday’s pre-K and kindergarten orientation will now be on Thursday, August 26

Wednesday’s pre-K and kindergarten orientation will now be on Friday, August 27

The first full day of school for Kindergarten students will be on Monday, August 30

The first day of LEAPS will be on Tuesday, August 31

The district is asking all Elementary schools and Learwood Middle School families to please check their email for more information.