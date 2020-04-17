Avon Lake police looking for missing 81-year-old man who has dementia

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Avon Lake police are asking for the community’s help finding an 81-year-old man who has dementia.

According to the department, Thomas Clark left a residence on Lear Road around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and hasn’t been seen since. Officers are concerned for his safety.

Clark is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is said to be driving a dark blue 2020 KIA Sorento with OH plate K659903.

Not the actual vehicle.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 911 or the Avon Lake Police Department at 440-933-4567.









