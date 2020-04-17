Avon Lake police looking for missing 81-year-old man who has dementia

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Avon Lake police are asking for the community’s help finding an 81-year-old man who has dementia.
According to the department, Thomas Clark left a residence on Lear Road around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and hasn’t been seen since. Officers are concerned for his safety.
Clark is 6 feet tall, weighs 210 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He is said to be driving a dark blue 2020 KIA Sorento with OH plate K659903.
Anyone who sees him or the vehicle should call 911 or the Avon Lake Police Department at 440-933-4567.