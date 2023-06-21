[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A 50-year-old driver who police say hit a construction worker along Interstate 90 then fled early Tuesday morning has been charged.

Rolando Rodriguez, 50, of Avon Lake, faces counts of aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident in the hit-and-run, according to Westlake police. He was set to be arraigned at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Rocky River Municipal Court.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of I-90, near Columbia Road, FOX 8 News reported.

Credit: Westlake Police Department

Police previously said the 43-year-old construction company worker was struck by an SUV, and was believed to have broken legs and a skull fracture.

Authorities found vehicle parts left behind at the scene that identified the SUV as a Toyota, and also used license plate readers to track the vehicle to Avon Lake.

A person raising funds to cover the worker’s medical bills and the costs to care for his pets said the man suffered “many very serious and life-altering injuries.” He has already undergone one surgery — “one of many surgeries he will have to endure throughout this long healing process,” reads his GoFundMe page.

As of Wednesday morning, donors had given $440 toward a $15,000 goal.