Avon Lake homeowner holds accused burglar at gunpoint until police arrive

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — An Avon Lake homeowner held an accused burglar at gunpoint on Friday until police arrived.

The homeowner came home around 8:30 a.m. after a bike ride to find the suspect, Richard Ziegan, looking in his vehicle and walking around in his garage on Electric Boulevard, according to a press release from Avon Lake police.

Police say Ziegan then told the homeowner, “I have your gun,” pulled it from his waistband and handed it to him.

That’s when the homeowner called 911 and held Ziegan at gunpoint until police were there, according to the release.

After an investigation, police say they found out that Ziegan had gone through every room of the house and took money and a shirt, which he was wearing, from the homeowner.

Ziegan said he slept in the house overnight, but the homeowner said that’s not true, police say.

The suspect’s shirt and wallet were found on a neighbor’s porch.

Ziegan is charged with aggravated burglary, grand theft and theft.