AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Eagle parents Stars and Stripes welcomed two eaglets in April.

Redwood Elementary School students participated in a naming contest for the eaglets since the nest is located on the property.

This year’s eaglets have been dubbed Freedom and Glory.

The students hold a naming contest for the eagles every year.

