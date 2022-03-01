Avon Lake eagles welcome first egg of the season

Stars and Stripes laid their first egg of 2022 on Feb. 28, 2022.

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – There is a symbol of hope in Avon Lake.

Stars and Stripes, two American bald eagles, are watching their first egg of the season.

The eagle parents nest at Redwood Elementary School.

The egg arrived at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Avon Lake City Schools, Stars went into labor around 8:21 p.m.

The eagle parents hatched 3 eggs last year.

Those eggs were spotted at the end of February, and the first eaglet was born on Easter Sunday.

Avon Lake City Schools says to watch for the arrival of more eggs this week.

You can see the nest in the schoolyard of Redwood Elementary School or on the live camera here.

No eagle watching or photography is allowed during school hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Avon Lake, Stars and Stripes have had 17 successful fledges since 2015.