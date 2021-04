AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Redwood Elementary School eagles in Avon Lake have welcomed their second baby.

Parents Stars and Stripes watched their second eaglet hatch just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The first egg hatched on Easter Sunday.

There is one more egg in the nest.

It’s expected to hatch soon.

Stars and Stripes are also parents to Freedom and Glory, who arrived last May.

The school will likely hold a naming contest for the new babies.