Avon High School student scores a perfect 36 on the ACT

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — One Avon High School junior has achieved perfection, at least on the ACT standardized test.

Cole Emerine, 17, reportedly received a 36 composite score on this year’s test, which colleges use in their admissions process. Of all the students taking the test each year — nearly 2 million teens — only about 2% earn that top possible score.

This is the second year Emerine has taken the test.

“Our school requires everyone to take the test in their junior year, so that’s why I took it again,” Emerine said in a statement. “I didn’t study the first time because it was just a benchmark for me. I was surprised last year to get the 35. I didn’t study this year either.”

When not taking college entrance exam tests, Emerine takes various high-level classes at AHS. He’s also a member of the school’s track and hockey team and plays saxophone in the band, among other activities.

So how’s Emerine filling his time during quarantine?

“I have been learning how to speak Italian, French and Turkish,” the Avon student said. “I already take Spanish at school.”

Next up is figuring out where to go to college. Already he’s looking at schools like Stanford University and Duke University but said he hasn’t decided on one in particular. Right now, Emerine said he’s interested in pursuing a medical degree and a doctorate degree.

For those of you keeping track at home, there is also an optional writing portion of the ACT, but that is not included in the composite 36 score.