SEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A hazardous materials team responded Monday morning to a “very large” leak of hydrochloric acid in Seville.

Authorities said it happened at 320 Ryan Road. That address belongs to BleachTech LLC, a bleach packager and chemical distributor, according to its website.

A 30,000-gallon tank of the acid began leaking due to a cracked pipe at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The leaking acid flowed into the tank’s secondary containment unit — but that unit also has a leak, according to the EPA.

Seville firefighters and Medina County’s hazmat team responded.

Just after 11 a.m., the Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported the leak was “under control.”

Crews on Monday afternoon worked to move the liquid from that secondary containment unit to individual storage tanks. None of the acid left the BleachTech property, according to the EPA.

“Right now, Ohio EPA’s on-scene coordinator is helping to facilitate efforts and crews are working to contain the leak as it is near a storm drain on property that leads to a nearby retention pond,” reads an EPA statement. “There is currently not an immediate risk, but out of an abundance of caution, people living nearby are being asked to remain inside to avoid any potential interaction with fumes if conditions change.”

The immediate area was evacuated and those inside businesses within a half-mile sheltered in place, according to the Medina County Emergency Management Agency. The shelter-in-place alert was reduced to a quarter-mile later that afternoon.

“BleachTech is working with the hazmat and the Ohio EPA to recover the hydrochloric acid and limit impact to the environment,” reads a Monday afternoon news release from the EMA.

Ryan Road is expected to stay closed “until the incident is resolved,” according to the EMA.

“Please avoid the area,” reads a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

What is hydrochloric acid?

Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is hydrogen chloride that’s been dissolved in water, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The acid is corrosive and can cause “eye damage, even blindness, if splashed in the eyes,” according to the CDC. It can also severely burn skin.

The gaseous form of hydrogen chloride can irritate the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath. Breathing in large amounts of the gas can also cause fluid buildup in the lungs, which could be fatal.