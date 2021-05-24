Average price of gas jumps to $3.10

CAMARILLO, California (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

In the Buckeye State, the average prices of gas is $2.89 according to AAA, however, prices are significantly higher in Northeast Ohio.

The price of gas in Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Stark, Portage, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Trumbull counties is hovering right below $3 a gallon.

The lowest prices in the state are in Seneca County, averaging $2.77.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.23 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.53 in Houston.