Average gas price in Northeast Ohio hikes above $3 a gallon

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The average gas price in Northeast Ohio went up 13 cents this week, bringing it to $3.124 per gallon, according to reports from AAA East Central.

That’s $1.49 more than the average price during the week of January 11, 2021.

There’s what gas prices look like in your neighborhood:

  • $3.107        Alliance
  • $3.137        Ashland
  • $3.091        Ashtabula
  • $3.178        Aurora
  • $3.156        Chesterland
  • $3.108        Cleveland
  • $3.112        Elyria
  • $3.119        Independence
  • $3.053        Lorain
  • $3.116        Lyndhurst
  • $3.116        Massillon
  • $3.139        Mentor
  • $3.135        New Philadelphia
  • $3.146        Niles
  • $3.138        Norwalk
  • $3.150        Oberlin
  • $3.115        Parma
  • $3.095        Ravenna
  • $3.170        Solon
  • $3.150        Willard
  • $3.083        Youngstown

National gas prices edged upward by two cents last week to hit $3.30 per gallon. It’s being driven primarily by the higher price of crude oil, which is getting close to $80 a barrel. 

The national average is three cents less than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago.

Current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide are available at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral