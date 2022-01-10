Average gas price in Northeast Ohio hikes above $3 a gallon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The average gas price in Northeast Ohio went up 13 cents this week, bringing it to $3.124 per gallon, according to reports from AAA East Central.

That’s $1.49 more than the average price during the week of January 11, 2021.

There’s what gas prices look like in your neighborhood:

$3.107 Alliance

$3.137 Ashland

$3.091 Ashtabula

$3.178 Aurora

$3.156 Chesterland

$3.108 Cleveland

$3.112 Elyria

$3.119 Independence

$3.053 Lorain

$3.116 Lyndhurst

$3.116 Massillon

$3.139 Mentor

$3.135 New Philadelphia

$3.146 Niles

$3.138 Norwalk

$3.150 Oberlin

$3.115 Parma

$3.095 Ravenna

$3.170 Solon

$3.150 Willard

$3.083 Youngstown

National gas prices edged upward by two cents last week to hit $3.30 per gallon. It’s being driven primarily by the higher price of crude oil, which is getting close to $80 a barrel.

The national average is three cents less than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago.

Current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide are available at GasPrices.AAA.com.