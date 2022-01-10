Average gas price in Northeast Ohio hikes above $3 a gallon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The average gas price in Northeast Ohio went up 13 cents this week, bringing it to $3.124 per gallon, according to reports from AAA East Central.
That’s $1.49 more than the average price during the week of January 11, 2021.
There’s what gas prices look like in your neighborhood:
- $3.107 Alliance
- $3.137 Ashland
- $3.091 Ashtabula
- $3.178 Aurora
- $3.156 Chesterland
- $3.108 Cleveland
- $3.112 Elyria
- $3.119 Independence
- $3.053 Lorain
- $3.116 Lyndhurst
- $3.116 Massillon
- $3.139 Mentor
- $3.135 New Philadelphia
- $3.146 Niles
- $3.138 Norwalk
- $3.150 Oberlin
- $3.115 Parma
- $3.095 Ravenna
- $3.170 Solon
- $3.150 Willard
- $3.083 Youngstown
National gas prices edged upward by two cents last week to hit $3.30 per gallon. It’s being driven primarily by the higher price of crude oil, which is getting close to $80 a barrel.
The national average is three cents less than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago.
Current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide are available at GasPrices.AAA.com.