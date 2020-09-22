Autumn Ziemba’s 5-year-old son Simon rings bell today, marking the end of cancer battle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Simon, the 5-year-old son of our own Autumn Ziemba and her husband Mark, got to ring the bell at Children’s Outpatient Center today to mark the end of his 3-year battle with cancer.
Simon was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2017.
Since then, Simon’s family, the FOX 8 family and families all across Northeast Ohio have rallied around this little guy as he fought through some very tough times.
Take a look at the full bell-ringing below:
