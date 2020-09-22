Autumn Ziemba’s 5-year-old son Simon rings bell today, marking the end of cancer battle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Simon, the 5-year-old son of our own Autumn Ziemba and her husband Mark, got to ring the bell at Children’s Outpatient Center today to mark the end of his 3-year battle with cancer.

Simon was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2017.

Since then, Simon’s family, the FOX 8 family and families all across Northeast Ohio have rallied around this little guy as he fought through some very tough times.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Take a look at the full bell-ringing below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: