Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.

On June 2, Liming and his friends were reportedly involved in a fight with a group of men who were playing basketball at the school. Liming was knocked unconscious and beaten.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Liming was killed by a blunt force head injury when his head struck pavement during the fight, according to his autopsy report, obtained by FOX 8 on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead that night.

The medical examiner noted a laceration found at the base of his skull, which corresponded to underlying bone fractures. The report also notes bleeding around Liming’s brain and other superficial injuries on his face, torso and arms.

Donovon Jones, 21, of Akron, was initially charged with felony assault and murder, but indicted on first-degree misdemeanor assault charges in late July, court records show. He was accused of fighting with two of Liming’s friends during a June 2 fight outside the Market Street school.

Jones pleaded no contest to those charges Wednesday and was sentenced to 180 days in jail — all of which were ultimately suspended by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien, a spokesperson for county prosecutors told FOX 8 Wednesday.

Likewise, the two charged in the boy’s death were also indicted on lesser charges.

Deshawn Stafford, 20, of Akron, is charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, a felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of assault, court records show. He was released on 10% of a $25,000 bond.

Tyler Stafford, 19, of Cleveland, is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of assault. He was released on 10% of a $5,000 bond.

Both are due back in court on Nov. 3.