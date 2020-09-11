Autopsy on Braylen Noble inconclusive

Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on this story in the video above.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – The Lucas County Coroner’s Office returned a preliminary autopsy report on 3-year-old Braylen Noble Thursday.

Braylen was last seen Friday around lunchtime.

His body was found in the pool at the apartment complex he lived in with his family this week.

The coroner’s office says drowning has not been ruled out as a cause of death.

The autopsy showed “no gross evidence of trauma” and “no anatomic cause of death.”

Police and volunteers had been searching the area since his disappearance.

Police say they previously searched the pool at the apartment complex but did not find the boy.

Officers found his body in a secondary search Wednesday.

His mother suggested the child may have fallen out of the third story window of her apartment because the screen was pushed out when she couldn’t find him.

Toledo police have not said this is a criminal case.