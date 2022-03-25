BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The latest innovation in law enforcement technology is being credited with helping local police track down a bank robber.

The story began to unfold on March 16 when a man walked into the Huntington Bank branch on Ridge Road in Brooklyn, pulled out a gun, demanded cash and threatened to shoot bank employees if they did not comply.

The suspect then fled on foot, and investigators say he left the area in a getaway car parked nearby.

What the robber did not know was that an automated license plate reader, maintained by a company called Flock Safety, captured an image of the car and detailed information about the vehicle.

“We get the back of the car, we can tell you the type of car, the color, any unique feature like a bumper sticker, a roof rack, as well as the license plate and the state of that license plate,” said Flock Safety Vice President Josh Thomas.

Brooklyn Police were able to trace the car back to 31-year-old Randall Lawrenzo Hines of Cleveland.

Information about Hines and his car were then loaded into a database and three days later, Orange Police received an alert from a license plate reader that the same car was traveling along Chagrin Boulevard.

Police began a search of the surrounding area and eventually spotted the suspect’s car parked outside a store in Woodmere.

Hines was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The operators of Flock Safety believe the license plate readers will help prevent crimes, once lawbreakers realize how the long arm of the law has been extended by the new technology.

“The number one deterrent of criminal activity is psychologically knowing that you will get caught, so the faster that we can get law enforcement evidence to go out and clear cases, aka make arrests and stop people from committing crimes, the more likely we are to stop people from committing future crimes,” said Thomas.