CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — We’re learning more from authorities about the arrest of an 18-year-old West Geauga High School student who brought a gun to school and reportedly developed a plan to shoot multiple students.

Chester Township police, school officials and the Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office spoke about the Monday, April 3, incident at a media briefing Wednesday at the district offices.

— Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said a student found a round of ammunition in a bathroom that morning. Authorities then started reviewing all students who had access to that restroom.

— Eighteen-year-old Brandon Morrissette was found to have an unloaded 9-millimeter handgun and three loaded magazines. He was immediately arrested. West Geauga schools were then made to shelter in place.

— Morrissette was interviewed by authorities. “He admitted to using prior calculation and design to develop a plan to cause harm to students at West Geauga High School on April 3,” Young said.

— He was charged with attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and inducing panic the following Tuesday, April 4. He’s currently being held in a secure mental health facility, and he’s expected to later be transferred to a jail.

— “It’s a sad commentary that school districts face challenges to safety of schools and staff, however it is a reality for which we must prepare,” said Superintendent Richard Markwardt. “There is no one-size-fits-all response to a crisis. On Monday, our staff and local law enforcement agencies successfully navigated such a challenge.”

“We continue to work with law enforcement to unravel details related to yesterday’s discovery by administrators and our school resource officer of a gun in West Geauga High School. I will be forever grateful to the student who found a bullet and reported his discovery to the SRO,” West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt wrote in a district-wide letter sent out Tuesday. “I am also thankful for the swift actions of administrators and law enforcement who quickly tracked down and arrested a student with a gun in his possession.”