CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Authorities will hold a press conference Thursday morning to release information on missing woman Paige Coffey.

The 27-year-old was last seen by family members on May 1.

Bratenahl police asked for the public's help in finding her.

FOX 8 News also featured Paige in our "Missing" segment in December.

Police say they'll be joined by Paige's family and the FBI at the 11 a.m. press conference in Cleveland.

