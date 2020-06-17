Authorities seize fentanyl, firearms following Akron traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force seized narcotics and firearms on Tuesday while searching for a shooting suspect.

Officers pulled over a car on East Waterloo Road in Akron and found the drive had a suspended license. During a search of his vehicle, authorities found a pistol, a pound of marijuana and $15,00 in cash, according to U.S. Marshals.

James Garlock, 20, was arrested for firearms violations and Damaire Davis, 26, was arrested for drug violations, the Marshals Service said.

The task force and Akron police then searched a home on Penguin Drive in Coventry tied to Davis. Marshals said they discovered $55,000 in cash, 16 pounds of marijuana, more than 1,100 suspected fentanyl pills and two more handguns.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

“Three firearms, and hundreds of doses of lethal narcotics are now off the streets due to the hard work and dedication of the members of the task force,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday. “Our teams, along with our local and federal partners, will work day and night to be sure the residents of our communities are kept safe from dangerous men and women who pedal in narcotics and directly jeopardize the safety of our community.”