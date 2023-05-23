LIMA, Ohio (WJW) — State officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from a state prison.

Bradley Gillespie (left) and James Lee (right)

Bradley Gillespie and James Lee escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution along state Route 65, North West Street, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections reported in a Tuesday news release.

They are considered dangerous. Anyone who spots them or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Gillespie, 50, has been incarcerated since November 2016 on a murder conviction out of Paulding County.

Lee, 47, has been incarcerated since March 2021 on convictions for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking out of Allen and Auglaize counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on-scene and is leading the search, according to the release.

“Officials at the prison are working closely with local law enforcement on searching for and apprehending these individuals,” the release reads.