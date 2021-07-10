Authorities searching for cause after Ohio home explosion kills 1, injures another

NEW HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a house in Ohio killed one person and injured another over the weekend.

The Fayette County sheriff says the blast in New Holland was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Andy Bivens said two people were inside the residence. He said one died and the other was flown to a Columbus hospital. No other injuries were reported.

No other information about the victims was immediately available. The state fire marshal’s division is investigating.