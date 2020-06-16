Authorities search for suspect in deadly shooting at Canton auto shop

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at an auto repair shop in Canton.

Dometrious Boles, 31, is wanted for aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

It happened at the shop on Navarre Road Southwest at about 2:30 p.m. on June 11. According to Marshals, Boles shot and killed Jermaine Gaitor, 36, of Canton. He’s also accused of shooting another man in the leg and trying to shoot two women.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Boles should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-866-4WANTED or send a tip online here. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

The latest stories from FOX8.com here: