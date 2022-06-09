CLEVELAND (WJW)– Law enforcement officials are searching for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in Ohio.

Briahna Klobnack left her house in Joliet, Illinois after an argument with her mother on Tuesday.

The Joliet Police Department said the mom check the home of the teen’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Froilan Guzman. His family said he had not been home.

Froilan Guzman (Photo courtesy: Joliet police)

According to police, Briahna contacted her sister and said she was Guzman in Ohio.

Briahna is 5 foot 3 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black high top Converse shoes.

Guzman drives a red 2010 Dodge Charger.

(Photo courtesy: Joliet police)

Anyone with information should contact their local authorities.