Authorities search for missing 16-year-old Wayne County boy

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Wayne County are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Corn left his Wooster home around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a tan Carhart style coat with a gray hoodie underneath and dark-colored pants.

Corn is 5’7″ tall and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and a buzz cut hairstyle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

