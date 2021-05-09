Authorities search for man accused of leading police on chase through Vermilion Township

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of fleeing the scene following a police pursuit.

According to officials, James Earl Thompson, 39, is wanted in connection to a Sunday afternoon motor vehicle pursuit initiated by the Vermilion Police Department that ended near the intersection of U.S 6 and Risden Road in Vermilion Township.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson fled from his vehicle on foot. He was last seen travelling through a wooded area near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks just west of Risden Road.

Authorities conducted a K-9 search, however, Thompson was not been located. According to the sheriff’s office, he may still be in the area. He is also possibly armed.

Thompson was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, darker camouflage cargo pants, and a matching camouflage hat.

Anyone who sees Thompson is advised not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

