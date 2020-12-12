Authorities search for endangered, missing elderly woman with several health conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are asking for help finding a endangered missing woman in Cleveland.

According to a press release, Wai Chan, 81, left her home in her vehicle at 10:30 p.m. Friday and has not returned.

Chan suffers from a host of health conditions including cancer, depression and thyroid, according to the release, and medication is required for those conditions.

Chan is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing 138 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a blue 2008 Toyota Scion with Ohio license plate ZIGZZZ.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

