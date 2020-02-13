Authorities say body of missing 6-year-old found in South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAYCE, S.C. (WJW/AP) — The Cayce Department of Public Safety in South Carolina announced heartbreaking news at a press conference Thursday. The body of missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found.

Authorities say her death is being treated as a homicide.

During the course of their investigation, the body of a male was also found.

No other information was released at the press conference.

Police in South Carolina had been searching for missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik. (Photo provided by Cayce Department of Public Safety)

On Wednesday, hundreds of police officers continued to look for Faye, who hadn't been seen since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday.

Investigators earlier said they had no evidence she had been kidnapped, but also did not rule out an abduction or that she walked away from her home or was harmed by someone she knew in the central city of Cayce, authorities said.

“We’re still exploring every possibility to bring Faye home," Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley earlier said.

Police on Wednesday released a video of the girl getting off her school bus Monday. Her family discovered her missing about 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, authorities have said.

“Her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and her father have all been cooperative with us," Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said.

Investigators sent more than 250 officers to talk with neighbors, used tracking dogs and helicopters to search the area and have stopped motorists near the girl's home to question them. They also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.

Flyers with Faye's picture sprouted up all over Cayce, a city of 14,000 neighboring the state capital of Columbia.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye," Snellgrove said. “Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”